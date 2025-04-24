Pahalgam Terror Attack: In a stern warning to Pakistan, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that those behind the heinous act will get a punishment beyond their imagination.

The Prime Minister, who was on a visit to Bihar, echoed his resolve to eradicate terrorism and said that India will identify and punish every terrorist and their backers. He also asserted that the time has come to raze the remaining territory of terrorists to the ground.

PM Modi’s warning came two days after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were killed and several others were left injured. Addressing people at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said the entire nation is with him and the magnitude of the punishment will be so stringent that these terrorists would have never even thought about it.

"Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done,” PM Modi said.

“The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us... The punishment will be significant and stringent, which these terrorists would have never even thought about," he further stated.

During his address, months ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, PM Modi said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

"On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times," the Prime Minister said.

"I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who were killed in the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, in Bihar's Madhubani.

"Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and observe a one-minute silence. I urge everyone to observe silence for a couple of minutes to pay homage to the family members whom we lost in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also chanted 'Om Shanti'.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting in Parliament at 6 pm, where all aspects of security and the aftermath of the attack will be discussed by all. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting in Parliament, ANI reported, citing sources.

(With agency Inputs)