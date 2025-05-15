Time To Rip Pakistan Of Its Nuclear Weapons? Terrorists, Turkey Pose Grave Threat

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s nuclear rhetoric is once again under the spotlight. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing troops in Badami Bagh Cantonment, Jammu & Kashmir, raised concerns over Pakistan’s repeated nuclear threats and hinted at the possibility of international scrutiny over its nuclear arsenal.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres recently reiterated that “the only way to eliminate the nuclear threat is to eliminate nuclear weapons.” Though direct dismantling of another country’s nuclear arsenal is not part of India's military doctrine, Singh’s remarks suggest that placing Pakistan’s nuclear weapons under scrutiny could be the first step towards curbing nuclear blackmail.

In today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha analysed whether the time has come to strip Pakistan of its nuclear weapons.

Historically, Pakistan has used its nuclear weapons as a strategic deterrent since its 1998 nuclear tests. However, growing concerns now indicate that Pakistan fears losing control over its nuclear arsenal.

These are the possible global routes to limit Pakistan’s nuclear threat, including IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) – However, Pakistan is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), limiting IAEA’s authority over its arsenal and UNSC (United Nations Security Council) – India can raise Pakistan’s nuclear threats at this platform, seeking sanctions or global monitoring. Yet, China's potential veto in support of Pakistan remains a significant challenge.

Concerns are also rising that other actors, such as Turkey or terror groups like TTP, may attempt to gain access to Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. Reports suggest Turkish President Erdogan may have ambitions of accessing nuclear capability via Pakistan.

Historically, countries like South Africa, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine have surrendered their nuclear programs, setting a precedent. For Pakistan, surrendering its arsenal may now be the only responsible course amid internal instability and external interest in its nuclear assets.