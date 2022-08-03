Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday dropped her colleague Minister Bharti Pawar from her office on her scooty. She has also posted the video on his official Instagram account. On her Instagram account, she wrote that "Bharti Pawar Tai leaving the office after a wonderful start to the day with the tricolor yatra." In this video, Union Minister Smriti Irani is seen wearing a sari, a helmet and glasses. While the Minister of State for Health, Bharti Pawar was holding the national flag in her hands. Significantly, the central government and the BJP are celebrating 75 years of independence by running a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

It is to be noted that under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', 'Tiranga' will be hoisted at every house between August 13 and August 15 in all the states. But before that today all the MPs took out a tricolor bike rally. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally from Red Fort to Vijay Chowk. Several Union ministers also participated in this rally.

In the video of this rally, Smriti Irani was seen at the forefront of waving the tricolor on her scooty. Apart from this, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi was also seen in this rally. During the rally, Irani said that every citizen of the country is celebrating as India is completing 75 years of independence. PM Narendra Modi's resolve is that the next 25 years should be full of resolutions, full of duties and every Indian should live up to the expectations.

At the same time, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the power of the tricolor is to unite 130 crore Indians. Today you can see that everyone has joined the 'Tricolor Yatra' unitedly. Several Union Ministers, MPs and leaders of various parties have participated in this campaign. I wanted the opposition parties to also participate in the 'Tiranga Yatra' in large numbers, but they did not participate. We are trying to give this message to the coming generations that we all will keep India united, take it forward and make it stronger.