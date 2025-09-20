Advertisement
Tired of Musty Closets? 7 Hacks To Get Rid of That Smell

That musty smell is a red flag for excess moisture and poor air circulation. With just a few smart changes, the smell can be eliminated and, as an added advantage, protect the precious clothes from mold and mildew damage. 

A musty smell in the closet is not just unpleasant — it could be a sign of hidden moisture, mold, or poor ventilation. These odors not only cling to the favourite clothes but may also cause problems with hygiene or structural issues. If the wardrobe smells stale no matter how much it is cleaned or the clothes are washed, it’s time to tackle the root cause. 

Tips To Get Rid Of Musty Closet Smells:

1- Check for Moisture

Inspect the closet walls, ceiling, and floor for signs of water damage or leaks. Moisture could be the number one cause of mold and musty odors.

2- Improve Air Circulation

Closets often lack airflow, so leaving the doors open occasionally to keep air moving could help in case of that musty smell.

3- Use Of Baking Soda 

Place an open box of baking soda inside the closet for some time. It could absorb odors and moisture naturally.

4- Don’t Keep Damp Or Unwashed Clothes

Never put clothes back into the closet if they are even slightly damp or have not been freshly washed after wearing. Moisture and body oils could contribute to the smell.

5- Declutter and Deep Clean

Overstuffed closets trap stale air. Remove everything, vacuum the corners, and wipe down surfaces with a cleaning solution on regular intervals to avoid the musty smell.

6- Dry Out Closets

If the closet is consistently humid, pulling out the moisture could prevent the growth of that smell.

7- Use Natural Closet Fresheners

Place sachets of dried lavender, cedar blocks, or essential oil-soaked cotton balls inside. They leave your clothes smelling fresh and help naturally repel bugs, too.

Also Read: 5 Common Kitchen Items That Attract Insects – How To Keep Your Living Space Clean

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

