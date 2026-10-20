/'Tired of spreading lies...': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip amid SIR protests

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a dig at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his reported trip to Vietnam, as Congress-led protests continued over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Accusing Gandhi of taking a break after “spreading lies”, the BJP posted a video on its official X account that purportedly showed him travelling in a business-class cabin on a flight.
“I'm tired of spreading lies... Let me go roam around Vietnam for a few days... Who would even find out!” the BJP wrote in its post.
The video shows a man wearing a blue T-shirt and AirPods seated in the cabin. He appears to resemble Rahul Gandhi, while a fellow passenger can be heard identifying him as the Leader of the Opposition and discussing his identity with another passenger.
”झूठ फैलाते-फैलाते थक गया... कुछ दिन वियतनाम घूम आता हूं... किसी को क्या ही पता चलेगा!”— BJP (@BJP4India) October 19, 2026
However, the video does not independently verify the man’s identity or establish that he was travelling to Vietnam.
According to The Indian Express, citing Congress leaders, Gandhi took a brief break for a personal trip abroad and is learnt to have travelled to Vietnam for a four-day visit.
The reported trip comes after Gandhi took part in the Congress's Goy Rakhon Yatra (Save Goa March) in Goa, where he walked two kilometres alongside party leaders. Assembly elections in the state are scheduled for next year.
The BJP's criticism also comes amid protests by the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral malpractice.
On October 12, Congress leaders and other INDIA bloc members held a ‘March for Democracy’ rally to the Supreme Court and submitted a petition related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have also staged several protests over alleged irregularities in the voter roll revision exercise.
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