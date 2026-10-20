/'Tired of spreading lies...': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip amid SIR protests

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a dig at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his reported trip to Vietnam, as Congress-led protests continued over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Accusing Gandhi of taking a break after “spreading lies”, the BJP posted a video on its official X account that purportedly showed him travelling in a business-class cabin on a flight.