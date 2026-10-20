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'Tired of spreading lies...': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip amid SIR protests

The BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his reported four-day trip to Vietnam, sharing a video that purportedly showed him aboard a flight as Congress and INDIA bloc parties continued protests over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
'Tired of spreading lies...': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip amid SIR protests
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/BJP

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'Tired of spreading lies...': BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Vietnam trip amid SIR protests
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