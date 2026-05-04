Tiruchirappalli (west) Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: KN Nehru of DMK wins

Tiruchirappalli (West) Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: DMK's K N Nehru has won the Tiruchirappalli West assembly seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections by a margin of 4,786 votes. Trailing candidates include G Ramamoorthi of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, K Bhuvaneswari of Naam Tamilar Katchi, R Prabu of Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, M Rajasekaran of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, A Veeramani of Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi, Chinnaiyan Poosari of BSP and several independent candidates including A Vasudevan, Jeevanantham M, M Chandrasekaran, M Kalaimani, P Rajendran, Sampath and Sundarapandiyaraja.

In the 2021 assembly elections, K N Nehru of DMK had won the seat by a significantly larger margin of 85,109 votes, with AIADMK's V Padmanathan finishing as runner-up with 33,024 votes. Naam Tamilar Katchi's V Vinodh was among the other candidates in that contest.