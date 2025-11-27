Tirumala Laddoo Adulteration Row: YSRCP Questions Transparency of Testing Under Previous Regime | VIDEO

The controversy over the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple prasadam - laddoos - has escalated, with YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy raising serious questions regarding the transparency and robustness of the system during the previous administration.

Subba Reddy explained that a reliable system for quality control has been in place, irrespective of a political party in power, and that such claims of adulteration have left the devotees baffled.

Challenge To Previous Ghee Testing Procedures

The YSRCP MP, addressing the media on the adulteration row, highlighted the need to carry out testing of raw materials that go into the preparation of prasadam compulsorily.

"There was a robust system since years together, be it in any regime. The ghee tankers entering Prasadam preparation undergo mandatory lab testing, and non-compliant tankers are rejected. This procedure was followed during Chandrababu regime. then how could altered ghee enter the production?" he said.

Subba Reddy's statement implied that if the quality control measures at place, particularly laboratory testing of ghee tankers, had been followed properly, adulterated or non-complying ghee must have been intercepted much before it reached the production line.

Subba Reddy's statement implied that if the quality control measures at place, particularly laboratory testing of ghee tankers, had been followed properly, adulterated or non-complying ghee must have been intercepted much before it reached the production line.

Contradicting Statements Confuse The Devotees

The MP pointed to the conflicting information now current on the incident, which he argued undermines the faith of devotees: "Contradictory statements are now being circulated, creating confusion in the minds of devotees.," he added.

Subba Reddy here refers to the longevity of the established system and the recent contradictory claims to demand accountability and clarity over this alleged lapse, especially as to why the system failed if it was robust during the time frame in question. The statement demands an end to the confusion and restoration of faith in the holy process of preparing prasadam.

