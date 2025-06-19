Tirupati-Bound SpiceJet Flight Returns Midway Due To Technical Issues

A SpiceJet flight going from Hyderabad to Tirupati was forced to return midway shortly after takeoff on Thursday due to technical issues.

As per reports, there were about 180 people on board the plane, including the crew. After the emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, all the passengers were evacuated safely.

"Hyderabad-Tirupati Spicejet SG 2696 flight, which departed from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, returned and landed at RGI Airport due to technical issues," ANI reported, quoting PRO, GMR.

SpiceJet, in an official statement, said that the pilots of the Hyderabad–Tirupati flight decided to return to Hyderabad as a precautionary measure after the flight experienced an intermittent illumination of the AFT baggage door light after take-off. They clarified that the aircraft did not make an emergency landing. The airline added that an alternative aircraft has been arranged to fly the passengers to Tirupati.

"On June 19, 2025, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating the Hyderabad–Tirupati flight experienced an intermittent illumination of the AFT baggage door light after take-off. Cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to return to Hyderabad. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally. The aircraft did not make an emergency landing. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the onward journey to Tirupati," ANI reported, quoting Spicejet.

In another incident, a Leh-bound IndiGo flight 6E 2006 was forced to return to Delhi on Thursday after a technical issue. The airline in a statement, said that the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance before resuming operations.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2006 operating from Delhi to Leh today, returned to origin due to a technical issue, which caused operational restrictions to land in Leh. As per procedures, the pilot returned back to Delhi. The aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance before resuming operations. In the meanwhile, an alternative aircraft has been arranged to fly the customers to Leh," IndiGo airline on X.