Tirupati Devotee Donates 105 Hearing Aids Worth Rs 20 Lakh To TTD Sravanam Project

A devotee has donated 105 hearing aids worth Rs 20 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for its Sravanam project, which supports children with hearing impairments. The donation was made in the name of N. Virat from Tirupati, and the devices were handed over to TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal by Virat’s father, Amar Nagraram.

Devices to Support Children After Training

According to TTD, the donated hearing aids will be distributed to children who successfully complete training under the Sravanam project. The devices will help ensure that children do not face hearing-related challenges after completing their rehabilitation. He added that the contribution aims to support the long-term improvement of children with hearing disabilities.

In an official release, the temple body said, “Virat from Tirupati donated 105 hearing aids worth ₹20 lakh to TTD on Monday. He handed over the hearing aids to TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal.”

About the Sravanam Project

The Sravanam project, run by TTD, provides audiological services, early intervention, and therapy for children with hearing impairments.

The initiative began in 2006, initially supporting 15 infants, and later expanded to serve a larger number of children each year. The project focuses on diagnosis, therapeutic support, and rehabilitation to help children develop speech and communication skills.

TTD’s Role as an Independent Trust

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is an independent trust managed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. It oversees the administration, operations, and finances of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, along with other associated temples.

The trust also runs several social and health-focused projects, including Sravanam, aimed at supporting underprivileged and specially-abled children.

According to the release, the newly donated devices are expected to significantly assist children in overcoming hearing-related difficulties after their rehabilitation.