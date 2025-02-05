Tirupati Temple Board Order 18 Non-Hindu Employees To Take Transfer Or Voluntary Retirement

Andhra Pradesh News: In line with the ruling Telugu Desham Party government led by N Chandrababu Naidu's stand on Temples and its employees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board has asked its non-Hindu employees to either take transfer or voluntary retirement. The TTD Board manages Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Venkateswara temple also called Tirupati temple. The board stated that the decision aligns with its dedication to maintaining the spiritual sanctity of its temples and religious practices.

This follows the board's decision, made in November, to transfer non-Hindu employees and prohibit political speeches. The meeting was the first conducted by the TTD since its current chairman, B.R. Naidu, took office that month.

According to multiple media reports including The Indian Express, six of the 18 employees are teachers at various TTD educational institutes, others include a deputy executive officer (Welfare), an assistant executive officer, an assistant technical officer (electrical), a worker in the hostel, two electricians, and two nurses.

The order issued by TTD reads, “....dedicated servants of the Lord Venkteshwara and the esteemed TTD, all the TTD employees are committed to maintain the sanctity of the temple by upholding the traditions and values that have been followed for centuries and to uphold the beliefs and sentiments of the devotees”.

In September last year, controversy arose over the Tirupati Prasadam (laddus) after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in their preparation during the previous YSRCP government. The laddus are a sacred offering at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.

The previous YSRCP government was also accused of appointing non-Hindus to the TTD board.