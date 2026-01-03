Advertisement
NewsIndiaTirupati Security Breach: Drunk Man Scales Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple Tower, Damages Kalasha | SHOCKING VIDEO
TEMPLE TOWER

Tirupati Security Breach: Drunk Man Scales Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple Tower, Damages Kalasha | SHOCKING VIDEO

Midnight drama in Tirupati! A drunk man scaled the Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple tower, demanding alcohol and damaging sacred kalashas. Is TTD security failing?

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tirupati Security Breach: Drunk Man Scales Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple Tower, Damages Kalasha | SHOCKING VIDEOMidnight Security Scare in Tirupati. (PHOTO: X/@YSRCParty)

A grave security breach at the historic Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple, located in Tirupati, led to an edge-of-the-seat operation last night when a drunkard scaled the temple's gargantuan gopuram, or temple gateway tower, in an attempt to deface one of India's sacred temples.

This incident occurred around midnight on January 2, 2026, leading to a tense standoff situation between the suspect and emergency responders for about three hours until he was finally able to come down safely into their custody.

Midnight Break-In And Vandalism Attempt

The suspected individual's name is Kuthadi Tirupati (42), who is a construction worker, hailing from the Nizamabad district in Telangana. He is suspected to have entered the temple through the crowds of devotees who throng the temple premises for Ekantha Seva.

As confirmed by officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the culprit was able to evade the vigilance personnel and employed the use of wooden poles from tents and ladder services within the temple to climb the Nadimi Gopuram. Once he gained access to the top of the tower, he is said to have tried to pull and break the kalashas (sacred copper finials) using a large stick, damaging two of the holy structures.

The Three-Hour Standoff

The tension continued to build when the vigilant eye caught a glimpse of the man sitting on top of the tower, who immediately alerted the Tirupati East Police and the Fire Department.

For approximately three hours, iron ladders and ropes were used to reach the suspected individual. In one of the strangest scenes to come out of the standoff, the individual is quoted to have demanded a "quarter bottle of alcohol" in exchange for climbing down. After being placated by the authorities, he was lowered to safety via the fire department's ladders at around 3:00 AM on Saturday.

Legal Actions And Investigations

The Tirupati East Police have arrested Kuthadi Tirupati. He has been booked under multiple sections for drunkenness, trespassing, and an attempt to defile a place of worship.

"The suspect was heavily intoxicated. We are investigating the means whereby the suspect was able to overcome the security systems in place to gain access to the tower," said the senior police officer. 

Concerns Over Temple Security

The incident has triggered a wave of reactions among the devotees as well as the local administration on the security measures undertaken by the TTD-run temples. The fact that a drunk individual could scale a historic tower and attempt to vandalise sacred artifacts has raised questions about the effectiveness of current surveillance and patrolling within the temple town.

