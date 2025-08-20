The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Ravneet Singh Bittu physically assaulted its female parliamentarians during an uproar in the Lok Sabha, sparked by the introduction of three controversial bills by Home Minister Amit Shah.

TMC MPs Mitali Bag and Satabdi Roy claimed they were “pushed and heckled” while protesting against the bills. The BJP has not yet issued a statement in response to the allegations.

“While we were protesting against the bill, Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kiren Rijiju attacked me, they pushed me... This is condemnable,” Mitali Bag said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | TMC MP Mitali Bagh says, "While we were protesting against the bill, Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kiren Rijiju attacked me, they pushed me...This is condemnable..." pic.twitter.com/5MSkVPAGqD — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

The incident took place during a raucous session in Parliament, as the Home Minister tabled three key bills: The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill.

These legislations propose a new legal framework allowing for the removal of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are detained for 30 consecutive days on charges of a serious criminal nature.

The move drew immediate backlash from the opposition, which labelled the bills “draconian” and unconstitutional, accusing the government of undermining federal principles. Lawmakers from parties including the Congress, AIMIM, and TMC vocally opposed the bills, with some tearing and hurling what were reported to be copies of the legislation toward the Treasury benches.

Prominent Opposition leaders such as Asaduddin Owaisi, Manish Tewari, and KC Venugopal criticised the Centre’s approach, arguing that the proposed laws were being rushed without proper scrutiny. In defence, Amit Shah insisted the bills were in line with democratic process and would undergo detailed examination by a Joint Parliamentary Committee that includes members from both Houses, including the Opposition.

As tensions escalated, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, who was among those accused by TMC, criticised the Opposition for repeatedly disrupting proceedings.

“Creating disruption only harms the opposition, especially the new MPs. The more chaos you create, the more the public will completely reject you. Once again, I urge you all to participate in the discussion,” Rijiju stated.