TMC appeasing 'Tukde Tukde Gang': PM Modi in poll-bound Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored the strategic significance of the Siliguri region in West Bengal, citing national security concerns in the poll-bound state, and accused the ruling party of adopting a lenient stance towards secessionist elements.

Speaking at a rally in Siliguri, north Bengal, on Sunday, PM Modi alleged that the Trinamool Congress had “rewarded” the “Tukde-tukde gang,” which he claimed posed a threat of separating the Northeast away from India, NDTV reported.

While accusing the party of having an "ill-advised policy" to wards the security of the country, PM Modi said, "Our Siliguri is a major gateway for India's security as well. The Siliguri corridor is not just a word but it's the arm of Mother India. But you should remember friends, what TMC did for appeasement, to make their vote bank happy?"

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"There's a 'tukde-tukde' gang (secessionists) in the country. This gang had given a threat to cut the Siliguri corridor. They had spoken about separating the North-East from the country. The TMC gave support to such people from the street to the Parliament," he added.

The Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck,” connects mainland India to the Northeast. At its narrowest point, the stretch is roughly 20–22 km wide and is strategically located near the borders of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and China.

The Prime Minister, however, did not specify who he was referring to as the “Tukde tukde gang” in this instance. The BJP had earlier used the term to describe Left-leaning students. Over time, the phrase has evolved into a broader label and has even been used by some party leaders to target the Congress.

PM Modi also accused Trinamool Congress and the state government of creating hindrances for the Union government to implement the Central welfare projects in the state.

“Because of the illegal infiltrators, who are pampered by the state’s ruling party, the overall development of West Bengal is facing hindrances. The local people are losing jobs because of these infiltrators. This needs to be stopped. So let the lotus bloom in West Bengal this time and enable us to drive away the illegal infiltrators from the state. The days will change for the better automatically,” the Prime Minister said.

“You have allowed the Left Front to rule you for 34 years. Then you gave Trinamool Congress three consecutive chances. Now give us a chance. Give Modi a chance to protect women, create jobs, establish the rule of law, provide free medical treatment to the poor, and save Bengali culture from appeasement,” he added.

Reacting to the remarks, Bengal minister and Trinamool candidate Bratya Basu dismissed the comment, saying, “They call everyone who are against BJP, tukre tukre gang’.”