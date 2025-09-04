TMC, BJP Spar Over Bengal Govt Resolution On Bengali Migrants; BJP Chief Whip Thrown Out Of Assembly

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slugged it out in the West Bengal assembly over a resolution related to the Bengali migrants. While the TMC alleged that the BJP is against the Bangla-speaking people, the saffron party accused the TMC of turning Bengal into Bangladesh. Amid a heated debate in the assembly, the Bengal BJP chief whip and party MLA Shankar Ghosh was suspended by Speaker Biman Banerjee for the rest of the day for creating disorder and was thrown out of the assembly.

Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Ashok Dinda, and Bankim Ghosh were suspended for creating a ruckus in the House during CM Mamata Benerjee's speech on alleged harassement of Bengali speaking migrants.

The Trinamool Congress moved a motion under rule 169 condemning the alleged incidents against the Bengali-speaking people across the country. While Mamata Banerjee was speaking, she faced a lot of protest from the opposition, due to which BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul were suspended.

Mamata Slams BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, while speaking in the state assembly, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that it is against the Bangla-speaking people. She further stated that the BJP will face a time when they will have no MLA from their party in West Bengal. She said that no party that wages linguistic terror against Bengalis can ever win Bengal.

"I condemn BJP for their persecution of Bengalis. A time will soon come when not a single BJP MLA will remain in Bengal. The people themselves will ensure it. BJP will face inevitable defeat, for no party that wages linguistic terror against Bengalis can ever win Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said.

Trinamool Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abusing power to dismantle its "Bhasha Andolan protest site" despite prior permission and security deposits and said "what happened at Mayo Road is not the Army's doing".

BJP Launches Counterstrike

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul took to X, stating, "Earlier, Hon'ble Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was suspended from the Assembly. Today, Opposition Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh and I were also suspended; he was dragged out by male marshals, while I was forced out by female marshals. This is the real fear of Mamata Banerjee, the voice of the Opposition! In 2026, the people of Bengal will give a fitting reply."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has alleged that Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal is working to 'turn Bengal into Bangladesh" and to remain in power by "appeasing" Muslims. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Singh said, "Bengal is no longer for the common people. All their (TMC and Mamata Banerjee) work is ongoing to turn Bengal into Bangladesh and remain in power on the strength of Muslims."