Falta re-polls blockbuster turnaround: How a viral 'Pushpa vs Singham' feud ended with TMC candidate Jahangir Khan quitting the contest

Jahangir Khan Falta withdrawal: In a political drama right before the West Bengal re-polling on 21 May, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, Jahangir Khan, quit the race altogether. Khan has withdrawn from the election campaign on the very last day of campaigning, causing a huge shock to the ruling TMC in its stronghold. Falta, situated in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, has been a TMC stronghold for the past 15 years. However, Khan's withdrawal has paved the way for a major Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) breakthrough.

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'Why did Pushpa bow down?': Severe internal backlash and opposition insults

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Khan's shocking withdrawal has sparked political debates and controversies, taking inspiration from a well-known Bollywood movie plot. The controversy started when the Election Commission appointed Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who is popularly known as 'Singham' in UP politics, as the poll observer for Falta.

During a public rally, Jahangir Khan openly defied the officer, saying, "If you are Singham, then I am Pushpa—Pushpa Raj, jhukega nahi (Pushpa will never bow down)." But after his withdrawal, BJP leaders have wasted no time insulting the candidate. West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh reacted to the situation, saying, "The result is clear to everyone, which is why their campaign died. All their hooliganism has ended. The TMC knows it is facing a crushing defeat. " Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also took a jab, asking publicly, "Where is Pushpa now?"

Strikingly, however, the most scathing criticism has come from within TMC itself. Senior TMC member Kunal Ghosh questioned his own candidate, saying, "If he is 'Pushpa' and keeps saying 'Pushpa never bows down,' then why is he bowing down now?" The recent statements made by Ghosh have exposed many vulnerabilities and infighting within the ruling party in relation to the Falta seat.

The turning point: Arrest of a relative and clash between 'Singham' and 'Pushpa'

The political scenario in Falta saw a radical change with the shift in the administrative approach under the prevailing political situation. The turning point came when Saidul Khan, who happens to be the Vice President of the Falta Panchayat, was arrested by the police in connection with an old case involving attempt to murder and instigating violence.

In the wake of the arrest of his relative, Saidul, several FIRs were filed against Jahangir Khan himself, and he too had to go into hiding from the scene for a while. Prior to this, Khan had created controversy for himself by openly threatening an IPS officer, Ajay Pal Sharma, and the central forces in his speech by saying, "You started this game, but we will finish it. Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost (The movie isn't over yet, my friend). If you think you can survive with a few CRPF jawans, you are wrong. Our people will blow the CRPF away."

Intervention of Calcutta High Court and a ghost campaign

Cornered, Jahangir Khan turned to the Calcutta High Court just 72 hours before the re-polls, alleging a political conspiracy and FIRs. Khan asked for court intervention to save himself from any threat to life and liberty.

In its ruling, the Calcutta High Court granted partial relief to Khan by allowing him protection from arrest till May 25, on the condition that he cooperates fully in the police investigation. Post-court ruling, Khan had no choice but to conduct his election campaign under police supervision.

The Falta electoral crisis

TMC stronghold : Party held power in the area for 15 years

: Party held power in the area for 15 years The catalyst : Key party man arrested; candidate with FIRs

: Key party man arrested; candidate with FIRs The abandonment : Top TMC leaders shunned Khan's campaign

: Top TMC leaders shunned Khan's campaign The outcome: Candidate quits contestation 2 days before poll

But the killer blow came from inside his party. Even when he was allowed to conduct his campaign, there wasn't a single top leader from TMC who turned up in Falta to support Khan's election bid. Totally demoralized by his party's refusal to support his campaign, Khan decided to quit politics.

Reasons for Falta going for complete re-polling on May 21

Initially, Falta was among the areas that took part in the voting process as part of the second phase of the West Bengal assembly election. Unfortunately, due to allegations of booth capturing, voter intimidation, and EVM tampering, serious complaints were raised.

The Election Commission, considering the serious nature of the irregularities, ordered an unprecedented complete re-polling process. All the 285 booths in the Falta constituency, including auxiliary booths, will vote together on May 21 between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

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