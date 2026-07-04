/The signatory steps down: Chandrima Bhattacharya abandons ship as TMC mutiny reaches a boiling point

The internal crisis engulfing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party reached its peak last Saturday when top leader and long-time party stalwart Chandrima Bhattacharya quit from all party positions. The defection of another loyal member of Mamata Banerjee's core team comes as a heavy blow to the party, which is already suffering a crushing defeat in the latest West Bengal Assembly elections.
In a letter written straight to TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Bhattacharya expressed her decision to withdraw herself from all party leadership positions, which include her vital position as the official signatory of the party.
The defection of Bhattacharya holds a lot of symbolic and practical significance. Over the years, she served as an unyielding champion and key administrative builder in the inner circle of Banerjee's leadership. She is defecting from the party after losing her own election battle in the Dum Dum Uttar constituency, where she scored 76,880 votes but lost to the BJP's Sourav Sikdar by 26,404 votes.
The TMC chief's exit has come at a time when the TMC party suffered a devastating defeat in the state election. She had been routed by the BJP which swept to power, winning a majority in a stunning 207 of the 293 seats contested in the State Assembly election held last month.
While her resignation marks the culmination of an unprecedented political exodus, the party is already fighting on three fronts to save its existence:
Defection from the Legislature: The majority of remaining legislators from the party in the state legislature have rebelled against their own party, with their allegiance going to the rebel legislator Ritabrata Banerjee and taking away the legislative control from Mamata Banerjee.
Exodus from the Parliament: At the central legislative wing, the party has been hit hard with veteran members from the Rajya Sabha resigning from the Parliament along with their party membership. According to insiders, this could just be the beginning, and more exits are expected from the Upper house.
Splintering of Lok Sabha too: The crisis has not only affected the presence of the party in the state legislature, but it has also affected the party’s presence in the Lok Sabha. A strong faction of rebels headed by senior MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has applied for recognition as an independent group and has made their allegiance to the ruling NDA government public. Notable rebels include Saayoni Ghosh, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, and former football player Prasun Banerjee.
Panic due to defeat in the assembly election has now entered the TMC’s local administration too. On one hand, the national leader, Jyotipriya Mallick, who is currently jailed, has resigned from the important National Working Committee of the party. On the other hand, at least 100 municipal councilors of different districts have left the post in the last few weeks.
Mathematical and operational paralysis: Exit of Bhattacharya as the authorized signatory will lead to a mathematical and operational paralysis in the party’s administration work. Her resignation has become the biggest existential challenge that Mamata Banerjee has faced in her political life after starting the Trinamool Congress in 1998.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.