/The signatory steps down: Chandrima Bhattacharya abandons ship as TMC mutiny reaches a boiling point

Splintering of Lok Sabha too: The crisis has not only affected the presence of the party in the state legislature, but it has also affected the party’s presence in the Lok Sabha. A strong faction of rebels headed by senior MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has applied for recognition as an independent group and has made their allegiance to the ruling NDA government public. Notable rebels include Saayoni Ghosh, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, and former football player Prasun Banerjee.