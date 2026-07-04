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  • /The signatory steps down: Chandrima Bhattacharya abandons ship as TMC mutiny reaches a boiling point

The signatory steps down: Chandrima Bhattacharya abandons ship as TMC mutiny reaches a boiling point

Trinamool Congress faces an existential crisis as Bengal unit chief Chandrima Bhattacharya resigns from all posts following the party's historic poll defeat.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
The signatory steps down: Chandrima Bhattacharya abandons ship as TMC mutiny reaches a boiling point
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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