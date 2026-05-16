'Mandate looted': Mamata Banerjee vows to rebuild every office, never bow down

In a defiant message to the BJP despite suffering a humiliating defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee asked party workers to rebuild damaged party offices, repaint them, and reopen them. She said she was ready to paint the offices herself if needed, adding that the Trinamool Congress would never bow down. She also alleged that the people’s mandate had been looted.