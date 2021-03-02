TMC failed to stop cow smuggling, 'Love Jihad': UP CM Yogi Adityanath in West Bengal

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (March 2, 2021) visited West Bengal and said that the Trinamool Congress government has failed to stop cow smuggling and 'love jihad' in the state.

Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Malda promised that cow smuggling will be stopped within 24 hours if the Bharatiya Janata Party is voted to power in the poll-bound state.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and said that the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is not allowed in the state, but people won't allow this to continue.

"Jai Shri Ram slogan is not allowed in West Bengal, but people won't allow this to continue. 'Love Jihad' incidents are happening in Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made a law to stop such incidents but the TMC government has failed to stop both cow smuggling and 'Love Jihad'," he said.

He stated that West Bengal, which had once led the nation, is now facing a lawless situation.

"Appeasement politics for the sake of vote bank has endangered the security of not only West Bengal but also of the country. The TMC government has a problem with refugees getting citizenship but has no issue with illegal immigrants coming to the state," Yogi Adityanath said.

His visit to the state comes ahead of the elections to the 294-member assembly that will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.



