TMC hits back at BJP with Mukul Roy’s audio clip, defends West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for 'democratic step'

Kolkata: An audio war broke out between TMC and BJP leaders in West Bengal after the polling of first phase of state assembly election on Saturday (March 27).

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released an audio tape claiming that the Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought help from a senior BJP leader to win the Nandigram seat, the Mamata led-TMC has also now released a counter audiotape of a conversation between two leaders of the saffron party.

In the last minutes of the polling for the first phase of state’s assembly elections, BJP leader Pralay Pal claimed that Mamata ‘didi’ called him for help.

The conversation in the audio took place during a call between Mamata Banerjee and Pralay Paul. In the audio tape the CM is appealing for the BJP leader in question, Pralay Paul to return to TMC.

In a tweet BJP wrote, 'Mamata Didi called the BJP vice-president of the district and asked for help. She is going to lose Nandigram this time. Their fear is apparent."

However, Pralay Paul refused to answer Mamata's plea and stated that he will not betray BJP.

In the viral audio, Paul is heard saying, 'I will be with the party even after I have breathed my last. Despite being such a great leader you called me, thank you very much."

Following this shocking incident, TMC leaders decided to retaliate with an audio clip of their own. The audio clip shared by the ruling party of the state alleges that BJP’s Mukul Roy can be heard briefing party leader Shishir Bajoria on ways to influence the Election Commission (EC) for the upcoming assembly elections.

In the audio recording, BJP leaders can be heard discussing how they should approach EC and develop a strategy like meddling of the rules, so that BJP gets an upper hand in the polling.

"Days later the EC acted as was described on the phone," TMC said on Sunday during a press briefing after the audio clip surfaced.

Claims by TMC suggest that this was the reason why EC changed the rules, which allegedly favoured BJP candidates.

Additionally, while justifying their leader Mamata Banerjee’s audio clip, TMC said they are proud to have a leader like her, who puts efforts to convince an ex-efficient worker to come back to the party by "true democratic" means.

"If an efficient worker of the TMC has left our party and if our leader tries to convince them to come back home, it shows our true democratic nature," said TMC's Subrata Mukherjee.

"In fact when they ended the conversation, both sides showed extreme courtesy. We appreciate that. Mamata wished him well despite his differences," he added.

Live TV