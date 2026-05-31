Bengal turf war: Why Kunal Ghosh calls out 'silent' TMC leaders for failing Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal: An internal clash has been unleashed within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling political outfit, following the criticism issued by Kunal Ghosh, a senior party leader and spokesman. In his open letter posted on social media, Ghosh criticized the silence of his fellow MPs, MLAs, and office bearers following an attack on Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's National General Secretary and MP, during his tour of the Sonarpur region in the South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

According to Ghosh, his attention was drawn to the fact that members of the opposition political parties had condemned the violent act against their colleague Abhishek Banerjee prior to their own fellow members.

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"I observed that there were several posts on social media from national level leaders of different parties criticizing the attack on Abhishek Banerjee. But posts from various MPs, MLAs, councillors, office bearers, and former government office bearers did not draw my attention," commented Ghosh in his statement. He also mentioned that the people occupying their posts purely because of the TMC party's support and platform failed to speak up at this crucial juncture.

Sonarpur incident: TMC blames rivals for pre-planned political conspiracy

The intra-party strife occurs after days of heightened tension in Sonarpur when Banerjee was reportedly jeered at and attacked when visiting the relatives of victims of post-election violence. TMC leaders immediately declared this a well-planned and politically motivated conspiracy by the opposition.

The TMC President found it extremely difficult to believe how a senior member of one of the most popular national political parties – someone who was just sent abroad on a diplomatic assignment – could have been attacked and not protected. He asked for an explanation about the poor security arrangement around the politician.

Accusations of intimidation by state administration against medical officials

The political battle has worsened significantly following claims by the Trinamool Congress on Sunday alleging that the attack was covered up by local police and administrative officials. Ghosh said unequivocally that there was pressure put on doctors and nurses from the police administration to minimize Banerjee’s injuries.

"He is severely injured due to the attack. We took him to a hospital first. There are allegations that police administration pressurised them to show this attack in a light manner," Ghosh told news agency ANI.

As per sources in the party, Banerjee was initially admitted to an ICU before any kind of administrative interference occurred.

Medical statement released following escalating political verbal war

In an effort to clarify the situation, Bellevue Hospital has now released a medical statement declaring that Banerjee is conscious, oriented, and fully stable. Though the hospital said that he had been bruised on his chest, it declared that he was neither hurt nor needed hospitalisation.

But the medical statement was immediately refuted by TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who claimed that the local hospitals have actually been threatened and coerced by the authorities to keep the MP away from receiving proper treatment.

The medical and political confrontation has significantly added to the already intense turf battle after the election in West Bengal. It clearly shows how structural divisions prevail within the governing party. As of now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not come up with any statement.

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