New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public rally in Durgapur on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of obstructing West Bengal’s development and forcing the youth to migrate in search of jobs.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore, the Prime Minister said, “Real change will come only when the TMC government goes. ‘TMC jabe, tabhi ashol poriborton ashbe’.”

#WATCH | West Bengal | Addressing a public rally in Durgapur, PM Narendra Modi says, "Bengal wants change, development..."



(Video Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/WNFepPYyQW — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

He further added, “The TMC government here stands like a wall blocking Bengal's development. The day this wall of the TMC government falls, Bengal will begin a new and rapid phase of progress.”

In a pointed reference to the economic decline under TMC’s rule, PM Modi said, “Today, the youth of West Bengal are being forced to migrate. Even for small jobs, they have to move to other states. Once upon a time, regions like Durgapur, Bardhaman, and Asansol played a vital role in India’s industrial growth. But today, instead of setting up new industries, even the existing ones are shutting down. We must pull Bengal out of this difficult phase, and the projects launched today are a symbol of that very effort.”

Calling Durgapur a vital part of India’s industrial landscape, the Prime Minister stated, “Being a steel city, Durgapur is also the hub of India's manpower. Durgapur plays a significant role in the country's development... These development projects will increase connectivity and strengthen the identity of the steel city.”

PM Modi highlighted various development projects launched in the state, which span sectors including oil and gas, power, roads, and railways. He pointed out the government's focus on modernising infrastructure, saying, “Today, factories in Durgapur and Raghunathpur are being equipped with new technology. An investment of Rs 1,500 crore has been made in these... I congratulate the people of West Bengal on the completion of these projects. We are working with the resolve of making ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’.”

He also underlined the transformation in connectivity, particularly in railways, “A lot of work has been done to improve rail connectivity in West Bengal. West Bengal is one of the states in the country where Vande Bharat trains are being run in large numbers. Kolkata Metro is being expanded... Railway stations are being modernised... Today, two new railway overbridges have been dedicated to West Bengal.”

Highlighting the significance of the Durgapur-Kolkata gas pipeline, PM Modi said it would boost industrial growth and generate employment. “The Durgapur-Kolkata gas pipeline will breathe new life into the industries here. The BJP-led central government is investing thousands of crores of rupees in this gas pipeline so that CNG-powered vehicles can run in the region, helping you save money and boosting the establishment of new factories. Most importantly, this will create new employment opportunities for the youth of Bengal," he said.

Referring to long-standing infrastructure gaps, the Prime Minister remarked, “For many decades after Independence, a gas connection was just a dream for millions of families in West Bengal. In recent years, such families have finally received gas connections. Now, our effort is to ensure that just like water comes from a tap, affordable gas reaches your kitchen through pipelines.”

Striking an emotional chord with the people of the state, PM Modi said, “It is the holy month of 'Sawan' and during this holy time, I got the opportunity to join the celebration of West Bengal's development. BJP has big dreams for West Bengal and wants to develop ‘Viksit West Bengal’.”

He concluded his address by reiterating the people’s desire for political and economic transformation, stating, “Bengal wants change, Bengal wants development... The people of Bengal understand that the 21st century is an era of new technology. Bengal’s industries also need modern technology...”