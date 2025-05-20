All-Party Delegations: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday nominated MP Abhishek Banerjee to represent All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in the All-Party Delegations for India’s global push against terrorism. TMC had earlier pulled out its leader, Yusuf Pathan, from the All-Party Delegation, citing that the Centre "cannot decide the member's name on their own."

"We’re delighted to share that our Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial has nominated Nat'l GS Shri @abhishekaitc

to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism," the post read.

The party added in the post, "at a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Shri Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table."

"His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage," the post read.

We’re delighted to share that our Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial has nominated Nat'l GS Shri @abhishekaitc to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism.



At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 20, 2025

On Monday, when CM Banerjee was asked if TMC has opted out of the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, she replied that the party is in favour of the country, and if she is asked to send a Leader then her party would decide the name.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says "...No request came to us. If a request came to us, then we could consider. We are in favour of the country. In the external affairs issue, we have always supported the policy of the Centre. At present, we are supporting the Central Govt's views and actions. They cannot decide the member's name on their own. It is not their choice, it is the choice of the party. If they requested me to send someone, we will decide the name and tell them. It is not that we are boycotting or that we are not going."

On the other hand, Abhishek Banerjee said that whatever decision the Centre takes to combat terrorism and to protect the national interest of India, the TMC will stand with the Union government 'shoulder to shoulder.'

"I am saying this very clearly that whatever decision the Union Govt takes, which aims at combating terrorism to protect the national interest of the country, TMC will stand with the Centre shoulder to shoulder. We do not have a problem with any delegation going..." he said.

However, he reiterated West Bengal CM's statement and said that from TMC who will go in the delegation is the party's decision.

"Which member of our party will go in the delegation is the decision of my party. The Centre or the Union government cannot decide who will go from which party unilaterally... Which member of TMC, DMK, Congress, AAP, and Samajwadi Party will go in the delegation should be decided by the party itself," Abhishek Banerjee added.

#WATCH | Kolkata, WB: On being asked if TMC has opted out of the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "I don't know from where you got this information. I am saying… pic.twitter.com/LToXDrFj5B — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

India's All-Party Delegations For Anti-Terrorism

In the context of the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor' and the nation's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

As per a statement from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, it was clarified that the delegations would carry forth to the world India's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) who will lead the seven delegations are- Shashi Tharoor (INC), Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Baijayant Panda (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP), and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena).

Yusuf Pathan, the cricketer-turned-politician, who opted out earlier, was supposed to be a part of the delegation led by JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha and was to visit the following countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

(with ANI inputs)