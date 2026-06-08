NewsIndiaOn the run: Fugitive TMC leader Jahangir Khan intercepted and arrested near Indo-Nepal border by Bengal STF
On the run: Fugitive TMC leader Jahangir Khan intercepted and arrested near Indo-Nepal border by Bengal STF
West Bengal Police STF has arrested on-the-run TMC leader Jahangir Khan near the Nepal border while he attempted to flee. Read the details of the operation.
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In a major breakthrough, the West Bengal Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested prominent Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan near the Indo-Nepal border. Khan, who has been on the run from law enforcement agencies, was intercepted and taken into custody during a coordinated operation.
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