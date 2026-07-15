/'TMC leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee': Madan Mitra breaks away to join rebel Trinamool faction

Explaining his decision further, Mitra said working within the current setup had simply become untenable. "I resigned because I was no longer able to work effectively within Mamata Banerjee's TMC. I have stepped down from all the committees I was part of. More and more of Mamata Banerjee's long-time associates are leaving the party because, in my view, the leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee rather than strengthening the organisation. TMC is not one person's party," he said, adding that his concerns had fallen on deaf ears. "I raised these concerns with Mamata Banerjee on several occasions, but they were not addressed. In my view, Abhishek Banerjee wants decisions to be made solely on his terms and does not allow others to play a meaningful role. As a result, I believe the party's position is weakening."