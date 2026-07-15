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  • /'TMC leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee': Madan Mitra breaks away to join rebel Trinamool faction

'TMC leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee': Madan Mitra breaks away to join rebel Trinamool faction

Mitra, who represents the Kamarhati seat in North 24 Parganas and was long seen as one of Mamata Banerjee's trusted lieutenants, did not hold back on his reasons for leaving.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
'TMC leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee': Madan Mitra breaks away to join rebel Trinamool faction
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

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