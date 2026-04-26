'TMC made Maa cry, handed maati to infiltrators': PM Modi in North 24 Parganas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the party no longer utters “Maa, Maati, Maanus” (mother, motherland and people), as doing so would expose its “sins.” He alleged that the TMC’s “cruelty” made “Maa” (mother) cry, handed over “Maati” (motherland) to syndicates and infiltrators, and forced the “Maanus” (people) of Bengal to flee.

Addressing a public rally in Bangaon, PM Modi said, "This election in Bengal is in its final phase, but you must have noticed one thing. 15 years ago, the TMC came to power by talking about 'Maa, Maati, Maanus' (mother, motherland and people), now they can't even utter those words... I'll tell you the reason behind this... If these TMC people utter those words, their sins will be exposed. The cruelty of TMC made 'Maa' (mother) cry, handed over 'Maati' (motherland) to syndicate and infiltrators, and forced the 'Maanus' (people) of Bengal to flee."

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#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in Bangaon, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This election in Bengal is in its final phase, but you must have noticed one thing. 15 years ago, the TMC came to power by talking about 'Maa, Maati, Maanus'… pic.twitter.com/2RrdOLxwOC — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

(This is a developing story.)