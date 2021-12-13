'TMC means Temple, Mosque, Church', says Mamata Banerjee in Goa

Mamata Banerjee seems battle ready despite the general elections being more than two years away. She has been trying her best to expand the base of Trinamool Congress in various states, and Goa figures out quite high on her list.

While speaking at an event in Goa on Nonday (December 13), she said, “TMC is 'Temple-Mosque-Church'. We fight the BJP. Is there a chance of winning? Do you have the confidence that we can win? If you are confident, then don't take a step back. March ahead.”

While addressing the party workers, she said, “We are not here to cause vote-splitting but to unite the votes and make TMC alliance win. This is BJP's alternative. If someone wants to support it, it's up to them to make a decision, we've already made a decision. We will fight & die but we won't step back.”

READ | CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Mamata Banerjee stops administrative meeting midway

After defeating the BJP by a huge margin in the state assembly elections earlier this year, TMC has been trying to reach out to more voters in different states.

Recently, she also hinted that TMC may look out for a third front sans Congress.

Live TV