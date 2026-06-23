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TMC meltdown: Mamata strikes back after rebels appoint parallel party chief

The Trinamool Congress faces a historic split after a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee removed Mamata Banerjee as chairperson.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
TMC meltdown: Mamata strikes back after rebels appoint parallel party chief
Image Credit: ANI. Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

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