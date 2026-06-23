/TMC meltdown: Mamata strikes back after rebels appoint parallel party chief

The rift began after the party's Assembly election defeat and deepened over a signature-mismatch controversy. Rebel MLAs alleged that signatures on a letter sent to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose regarding key Assembly posts had been forged. As the dispute intensified, divisions within the party became public. The split widened after Ritabrata Banerjee secured support from 58 MLAs to become Leader of the Opposition, drawing more leaders and MPs into the rebel camp.