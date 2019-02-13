हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

TMC MLA murder case: Mukul Roy granted anticipatory bail by Calcutta High Court

In a major relief for senior West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to him in connection with the murder case of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas.

TMC MLA murder case: Mukul Roy granted anticipatory bail by Calcutta High Court

KOLKATA: In a major relief for senior West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to him in connection with the murder case of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas.

The High Court, however, imposed some restrictions on Roy, but passed an order staying his arrest till February 25, ANI reported.

The BJP leader was ordered by the court to cooperate with the investigating agencies and report to the Police Station of his residence once a week. The court also barred Mukul Roy from entering Nadia district.

An anticipatory bail plea was filed by Roy on Tuesday in connection with Biswas' murder case. It is to be noted that Roy has been booked along with three other people in Biswas' murder case.

For his part, Roy has repeatedly maintained that he had nothing to do with Biswas' murder and he has been named in the FIR for this murder only on orders of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) is scared of us. It is on orders of Mamata that allegations are being levelled against BJP for this murder," Roy had said.

Biswas was shot dead in Nadia district of West Bengal by some unidentified assailants on February 9. Biswas was shot at point blank range when he was at a Saraswati Puja inaugural event. He represented TMC from the Krishnaganj constituency in the state assembly.

Tags:
West BengalMukul Roy anticipatory bailRoy bail Satyajit Biswas murderRoy Calcutta HC Biswas murder
Next
Story

India secured release of 49 of its abducted nationals between 2014 and 2018

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close