Just days before the historic flag hoisting atop Ram Mandir's pinnacle on November 25, a shocking declaration from a West Bengal TMC MLA has ignited a nationwide controversy that threatens to explode into a full-blown crisis. Saints and religious leaders have erupted in fury, with one prominent saint placing a staggering Rs 1 crore bounty on the MLA's head.

The controversy erupted after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir announced that a foundation stone for a “Babri Masjid” would be laid in Murshidabad district on December 6.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir says, "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on 6th December in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event..." (21.11) pic.twitter.com/filh9Juflk — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

Rs 1 Crore Reward For "Capital Punishment"

Ayodhya’s Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has strongly reacted to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s statement about building a Babri Masjid in Bengal. He issued a serious warning, saying anyone who kills the MLA will be given a reward of Rs 1 crore. Acharya's rage didn't stop there. He issued a dire warning that sent shockwaves across the political establishment: "If even a single brick is laid anywhere in the name of Mughal invaders, that person will not be spared. We will not tolerate it."

Supreme Court Verdict Ignored, National Unity Threatened

Acharya condemned Kabir's statement as a direct assault on the Supreme Court's final verdict that settled the Ayodhya dispute. "When the Supreme Court has delivered its judgment and the matter is considered closed, there is no need for any contrary action," he thundered. "Any attempt to lay a brick in Babur's name at any location can create unnecessary controversy and those taking such steps will face deadly consequences."

Demands For Sedition Case And Immediate Arrest

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has demanded that the government file sedition charges against the MLA and send him to jail immediately.

Sharing similar sentiments, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member and former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti said, "No power in the world can now build another Babri Masjid anywhere in India. Prime Minister Modi has given the slogan for communal harmony, national unity and peace."

Even Muslim Leaders Reject The Provocation

In a stunning rebuke that cuts across religious lines, Iqbal Ansari, a key litigant in the Ayodhya case, condemned Kabir's statement. "Temples and mosques are not places for politics," Ansari said firmly. "The Supreme Court gave its verdict on Ayodhya, which all Muslims respected. The court also allocated land for a mosque. Therefore, people don't need to do politics in the name of mosques."

Ansari warned that politicians deliberately exploit religious issues for electoral gain. "Our belief is that the politics of temple-mosque and religion-caste is not right for the country. There should be loyalty to the nation. There should be brotherhood," he emphasized.

Controversy Before Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting

The timing couldn’t be more explosive. With the Ram Mandir flag-hoisting ceremony just days away, this provocation threatens to undo years of careful reconciliation.

On November 25, Prime Minister Modi will raise the flag atop the temple.