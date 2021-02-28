TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee lashes out at BJP, says they can't threaten me by sending ED, CBI

West Midnapur: Ahead of Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress leader and a Member of Parliament, Abhishek Banerjee, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that BJP can't threaten him by sending Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

While addressing a rally in West Midnapur on Saturday TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said, "Do they (BJP) think they can threaten me by sending ED, CBI just like they did to one (Suvendu Adhikari) and make me join BJP like him? We are both human but there is a difference in the spine. He (Suvendu) sold his spine but my spine is not for sale. You can't buy it."

Banerjee said that he will continue to chant Jai hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Medinipur even if his throat is cut.

Earlier on February 21, CBI served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case.

Regarding this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the people of Bengal cannot be intimidated by jail.

According to the ANI news agency, CBI had also issued summons to Abhishek Banerjee`s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in connection with the coal scam case.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

