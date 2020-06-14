TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweets CPM's Amphan relief work photo, claims Bengal government doing good work

Kolkata: TMC MP Derek O'Brien on May 31, 2020, shared some pictures on his social media accounts of the restoration and relief work being done at the Sundarbans after Cyclone Amphan's havoc in West Bengal, but one of the pictures turned out to be from the restoration work being done by the CPM in Hasnabad.

Derek O'Brian shared four pictures and wrote, "Sharing some pics taken a week ago. #Sunderbans a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Rs 6250 crore relief from #Bengal government for the State, incl Rs 20,000 each for the restoration of up to 10 lakh homes lost or destroyed in #Amphan."

One of the pictures was shared by the CPI (M) official Twitter account on May 26, five days before Derek shared it.

Sharing some pics taken a week ago#Sunderbans a UNESCO World Heritage Site Rs 6250 cr relief from #Bengal govt for the State, incl Rs 20,000 each for restoration of up to 10 lac homes lost or destroyed in #Amphan Follow me on #Instagram for more: https://t.co/nkkb6ejnEy pic.twitter.com/VyeKXe0iJr — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 31, 2020

On the other hand, CPI(M)'s tweet said, "Amphan has caused devastating damage in WB midst of a grim struggle combating the COVID. Our Comrades have started relief & rehabilitation work. These photos are from Hasnabad. We demand immediate declaration of national calamity by Central Govt."

#Amphan has caused devastating damage in WB midst of a grim struggle combating the #COVID. Our Comrades have started relief & rehabilitation work. These photos are from Hasnabad. We demand immediate declaration of national calamity by Central Govt. #RedVolunteers pic.twitter.com/mQF9tKhZHz — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the Centre and State governments along with the Indian Army and teams of NDRF and SDRF are doing restoration works since May 20, when Amphan made landfall in West Bengal.

Reportedly, the death count in West Bengal due to one of the worst cyclones in two decades stands at 86.