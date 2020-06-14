हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweets CPM's Amphan relief work photo, claims Bengal government doing good work

One of the pictures Derek shared, was earlier shared by the CPI (M) official Twitter account.

TMC MP Derek O&#039;Brien tweets CPM&#039;s Amphan relief work photo, claims Bengal government doing good work
(File Photo)

Kolkata: TMC MP Derek O'Brien on May 31, 2020, shared some pictures on his social media accounts of the restoration and relief work being done at the Sundarbans after Cyclone Amphan's havoc in West Bengal, but one of the pictures turned out to be from the restoration work being done by the CPM in Hasnabad.

Derek O'Brian shared four pictures and wrote, "Sharing some pics taken a week ago. #Sunderbans a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Rs 6250 crore relief from #Bengal government for the State, incl Rs 20,000 each for the restoration of up to 10 lakh homes lost or destroyed in #Amphan."

One of the pictures was shared by the CPI (M) official Twitter account on May 26, five days before Derek shared it.

On the other hand, CPI(M)'s tweet said, "Amphan has caused devastating damage in WB midst of a grim struggle combating the COVID. Our Comrades have started relief & rehabilitation work. These photos are from Hasnabad. We demand immediate declaration of national calamity by Central Govt."

Meanwhile, the Centre and State governments along with the Indian Army and teams of NDRF and SDRF are doing restoration works since May 20, when Amphan made landfall in West Bengal.

Reportedly, the death count in West Bengal due to one of the worst cyclones in two decades stands at 86. 

Tags:
Derek O'BrienTMCCPMCPI (M)Cyclone Amphan
Next
Story

India's COVID-19 death toll world's 9th largest; PM Narendra Modi calls for augmenting testing, beds
  • 3,08,993Confirmed
  • 8,884Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT58M37S

#VijayiBhavaOnZee: Watch special show on newly graduated IMA cadets- Part 1