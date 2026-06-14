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  • /TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh's son sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee; seeks apology over Barasat MLA ticket row

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh's son sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee; seeks apology over Barasat MLA ticket row

In the legal notice, Baidyanath demanded a public clarification and apology within 15 days, maintaining that he "neither sought nor desired any nomination for the Barasat Assembly Constituency" and had no political aspirations related to the seat.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh's son sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee; seeks apology over Barasat MLA ticket row
Image Credit: (IANS and X/@DrBaidyanathGh1)

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