/TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh's son sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee; seeks apology over Barasat MLA ticket row

Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, son of rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has sent a legal notice to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several TMC leaders, including Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy and Sonali Guha, rejecting allegations that he had sought the party ticket from the Barasat Assembly constituency.
The development comes as the All India Trinamool Congress faces one of its deepest internal crises in recent years following its heavy defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
The party's stability is under mounting pressure as a growing number of MPs and parliamentarians openly revolt against the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and the influence of the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
In a post on X, Baidyanath Ghosh alleged that Mahua Moitra "falsely claimed that his mother, Kakoli Ghosh, was crying for an MLA ticket for him.
"Mahua Moitra has falsely claimed that my mother was crying for an MLA ticket for me. 100 % lies. Disagreements should be fought politically, not by dragging private individuals and family members into the dispute. I reserve my legal rights," the post read.
In a separate X post, Baidyanath wrote, "I categorically deny claims that I or my mother, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, sought a Barasat Assembly ticket. I also deny statements allegedly made that my mother and I consume alcohol."
In the legal notice, Baidyanath demanded a public clarification and apology within 15 days, maintaining that he "neither sought nor desired any nomination for the Barasat Assembly Constituency" and had no political aspirations related to the seat.
"Under instructions from and on behalf of my client, Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, a distinguished psychiatrist and medical professional, I hereby issue the present legal notice," the notice read.
The notice further described him as "a highly qualified psychiatrist who has undergone training and professional engagement at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University, Beston, and the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, London," adding that he "enjoys a reputation for academic excellence, professional integrity, and public respect."
It further alleged that on several occasions, including during media interviews and public statements, "insinuations and representations" were made implying that he had sought a political nomination from Barasat, and that the denial of such a nomination resulted in his mother taking a dissident political position.
"My client categorically denies these assertions. He states that he neither sought nor desired any nomination for the Barasat Assembly Constituency and had no political ambition in that regard," the notice said.
The legal notice further claimed that representatives linked to the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had contacted him on several occasions, urging him to contest the election from the Barasat Assembly constituency.
"My client further states that i-PAC representatives associated with political consultancy and organisational activities repeatedly approached him and requested that he consider contesting from the Barasat Assembly segment," it added.
It further stated that TMCP functionary Sohom Pal had contacted Dastidar multiple times via WhatsApp, encouraging him to contest elections and inviting him to participate in health camps organised in Barasat.
"Every week, representatives from the Indian Political Action Committee, TMCP President Suhom Pal would call Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar to attend health camps in Barasat," the notice stated.
Baidyanath has demanded a public apology within 15 days, saying that any claim suggesting he sought a political nomination from Barasat is "false and defamatory."
With ANI inputs...
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