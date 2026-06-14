/TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh's son sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee; seeks apology over Barasat MLA ticket row

In a post on X, Baidyanath Ghosh alleged that Mahua Moitra "falsely claimed that his mother, Kakoli Ghosh, was crying for an MLA ticket for him.

"Mahua Moitra has falsely claimed that my mother was crying for an MLA ticket for me. 100 % lies. Disagreements should be fought politically, not by dragging private individuals and family members into the dispute. I reserve my legal rights," the post read.