TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Slams Party Colleague Mahua Moitra, Calls Her ‘A Waste of Time’

In a fresh sign of trouble within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior party MP Kalyan Banerjee openly criticized his colleague Mahua Moitra, calling her “below standard” and “a waste of time.” The comments, made on Saturday in his Srirampur constituency, are likely to worsen the ongoing tensions between the two leaders.

Banerjee, a four-time Lok Sabha MP who recently resigned as the party’s chief whip, said Moitra is not worth his attention. “I wasted my energy on her. She doesn’t deserve it,” he told reporters, adding that he had become unpopular among some party members because of her.

He also mentioned receiving support from a junior advocate, who encouraged him to focus on his work instead of the dispute with Moitra. Despite his harsh words about Moitra, Banerjee expressed regret over some remarks he made against TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “I think it would have been better if I hadn’t said those things,” he said.

Banerjee also shared that Mamata Banerjee had personally blessed him multiple times, indicating no personal fallout between them.

The rift between Banerjee and Moitra became public after Banerjee resigned as chief whip on July 4, citing poor coordination among TMC MPs and feeling unfairly blamed. He also expressed hurt over insults from a party colleague, widely believed to be Moitra