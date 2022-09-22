TMC MP Mahua Moitra MOCKS BJP over 'Bhagavad GITA not a religious book' row, says THIS

NEW DELHI: Influential TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday mocked the BJP days after one of its senior ministers in Karnataka said that the Holy Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita is not a religious book like Quran.

The TMC MP announced on Twitter that she would be carrying a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the sitting of the Parliamentary Standing committee when the Department of Telecom officials are called to depose before it next time. The TMC MP from Krishnanagar also termed the holy book as “clearly essential reading material” in her latest tweet.

I’m carrying my copy of the Gita to sitting of Parliamentary Standing committee when DoT officials next called to depose.



Clearly essential reading material.@ShashiTharoor @KartiPC @ThamizhachiTh — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 22, 2022

Interestingly, Mahua Moitra also tagged senior Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, DMK MP Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had backed her during the Goddess Kaali remark controversy surrounding her.

Moitra’s latest tweet also comes in the wake of a decision taken by the Karnataka government to include teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in schools and colleges from December, which has triggered a debate.

It may be noted Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the "Quran is a religious book and Bhagavad Gita is not a religious book. The Gita does not tell about the worship of God or any religious practice. It talks about ethics, which motivates the students as well."

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "We know that freedom fighters also got inspiration from Gita to fight for freedom." Responding to a question by MK Pranesh (BJP) in the Legislative Council, he said, "We dropped the proposal to teach Bhagavad Gita as a separate subject, but to include its teachings as part of moral education."

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Nagesh stated that the teachings of the holy Hindu scripture would form a part of the `Moral Education` syllabus. "There is no proposal before the government to teach `Bhagavad Gita` to students along with the present syllabus as a special subject," he said.

He said that the government has already appointed an expert committee and based on the recommendations and suggestions of various stakeholders, the teachings of the Gita will be taught in the classrooms from December.