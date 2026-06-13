TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins rebel faction, meets BJP leader Bhupender Yadav



The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha is becoming increasingly evident, with veteran leader and Kolkata Uttar MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay joining the group of rebel MPs.

Bandyopadhyay was seen in Delhi on Saturday sharing a car with rebel MP Satabdi Roy. The two leaders left together from Delhi airport to meet Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav at his residence, where a meeting was already underway.

Over the past few days, the rebel Trinamool MPs have held multiple rounds of meetings at Bhupender Yadav’s residence. The rebel faction is being led by MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy.

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Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s decision to join them is being seen as a significant development. Bandyopadhyay and Satabdi Roy had travelled to Delhi on the same flight from Kolkata on Saturday morning. Upon arrival, they proceeded together in the same vehicle from the airport to the Union Minister’s house.

Internal conflict in the Trinamool Congress has intensified since the West Bengal Assembly election results. The party has already lost control of its Legislative Party in the state Assembly, and the split in the Lok Sabha became clearly visible on June 1.

The majority of the Trinamool Congress MPs rebelled against party supremo Mamata Banerjee's control.

The chain of events is that when this 'MP rebellion' in the Trinamool Congress came to light on June 1, Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi.

On the one hand, when Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were holding a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc, the split within Trinamool Congress was underway in the Lok Sabha. On the same day, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, one of the leaders leading the rebel Trinamool MPs, claimed that they have the support of about 20 party MPs and will join the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, a document with signatures by 19 Trinamool MPs came to light on Friday. However, Sudip Bandyopadhyay's signature was not on it.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool MP from Kolkata Uttar visited Bhupender Yadav's residence with Satabdi Roy on Saturday, signalling the support of another MP within the rebel Trinamool faction. More names in the rebel camp are expected to surface.

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With the inputs from agency....