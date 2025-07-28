The Lok Sabha on Monday took up the debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee hit out at the government for intelligence failure and allegedly bowing down to United States President Donald Trump. The opposition also questioned the whereabouts of five terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking during the debate in the Lok Sabha, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee reportedly used the terms 'Azad Kashmir' and 'Pakistan-Governed Kashmir' while referring to the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. This did not go well with the BJP and the saffron party claimed that Pakistan has found a strange ally in the TMC.

"Pakistan is celebrating today — courtesy of Trinamool Congress. Despite being crushed in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has found a strange ally in TMC. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, speaking inside the Indian Parliament, did the unthinkable: 1. Referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as 'Pakistan-Governed Azad Kashmir'. 2. Mocked the valour of our armed forces, insinuating that Pakistani terrorists just walk in, kill, and leave — and then giggled. 3. Ridiculed India’s intelligence agencies, turning Pakistan’s terror strikes into a joke through mimicry," said the BJP leader Amit Malviya, adding, "This isn’t dissent. This is disgrace. Is the TMC representing India’s voice or Pakistan’s propaganda?"

Earlier, speaking in the Lok Sabha, Banerjee supported the government over the statement that not attacking civilians in Pakistan was a part of the Operation Sindoor strategy. He also extended support to the government, saying there is no proof of the Rafale fighter jet being downed by Pakistan.

"Credit for Operation Sindoor goes to our forces", said TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. He, however, slammed PM Narendra Modi saying that the PM did not dare to refute US President Donald Trump's statement that America did not mediate for a ceasefire.

"PM Modi, why once you couldn't post on your 'X' handle that whatever the American President said is incorrect... The moment you stand in front of the American President, your height is reduced to 5 feet, and your chest is reduced to 36 inches from 56 inches. Why are you so afraid of the American President?” questioned Banerjee.

In a controversial remark, Kalyan Banerjee also said that while the Pahalgam attack terrorists came, attacked and flew, the BSF and the CISF could not do anything.