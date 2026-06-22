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  • /Rebel TMC MLAs remove Mamata Banerjee as party chief, form parallel leadership

Rebel TMC MLAs remove Mamata Banerjee as party chief, form parallel leadership

TMC rebels led by Ritabrata Banerjee claimed to have removed Mamata Banerjee as party chief and formed a parallel leadership structure. The faction said it would inform the Election Commission.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 10:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
Rebel TMC MLAs remove Mamata Banerjee as party chief, form parallel leadership
Image Credit: ANI. Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee.

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