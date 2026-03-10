TMC to move 'motion of impeachment' against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday said the party plans to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging serious irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Speaking here, Roy said the move would be brought under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, which deals with the powers and functions of the Election Commission.

"We shall bring an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner as per Article 324 of the Constitution. We have many, many complaints about him," Roy said.

He alleged that the voter list revision process had led to serious concerns and demanded that the issue be exposed in Parliament.

"The way the SIR has been handled, the way people have lost their lives because of the SIR, and the way the (voter) list has been published - it must be exposed," Roy said.

The TMC MP added that the party will move the impeachment motion after the ongoing proceedings related to the no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"That is why, after the no-confidence motion (against the Speaker), we are hoping that our impeachment or removal resolution will go through," he said.

Roy's remarks come amid escalating tensions between the TMC and the Election Commission of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier this week, the All India Trinamool Congress wrote to the Election Commission alleging "serious irregularities" in the revision exercise and claiming that lakhs of eligible voters may have been wrongly deleted from the rolls.

In its letter to the poll body, the party said the process had been marked by procedural violations, technical failures and arbitrary decisions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process. The TMC alleged that the authority of Electoral Registration Officers was bypassed and that instructions related to the revision were communicated informally through messaging platforms rather than official written directives.

The party also raised concerns over the scale of voter deletions, claiming that more than 63 lakh names had been removed during the exercise while over 60 lakh voters remain under adjudication.

Earlier, on February 28, the ECI released the final electoral roll following the SIR of voter lists in West Bengal, stating that 5,46,053 voters have been deleted using Form 7 after the draft list was published in December 2025.

According to data released by the Election Commission after the final roll was published on February 28, the total number of voters in West Bengal now stands at over 7.04 crore, compared to 7.66 crore before the revision exercise.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also criticised the revision process, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to manipulate the electoral process by deleting genuine voters from the list. Banerjee has been holding a sit-in protest against the exercise and warned that voters' rights must be restored.

The Election Commission, however, has defended the revision process and said preparations for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections are being closely monitored. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has also appealed to voters to participate in the polls and assured that elections in the state will be conducted in a "violence-free and pressure-free environment."