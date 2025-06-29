TMC Under Fire For Leaders’ Gang-Rape Remarks, Scrambles For Damage Control Amid Infighting

While West Bengal is still grappling with the shock of an alleged gang-rape of a law student inside a college in Kolkata, some leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have made controversial remarks. The party has since assured justice, distanced itself from the statements, and condemned them publicly.

The case concerns a young law student who was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College, located in Kolkata’s Kasba area, on June 25.

Speaking to the media, TMC leader Madan Mitra made objectionable remarks, “This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, offering you a position in the unit, then don't go, nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this would not have happened. If she had informed someone before going or had taken a couple of friends with her, then this would not have happened.”

Earlier, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee had also said something that drew sharp criticism.

“I am not an advocate of the incident that occurred at the Law College, but the accused should be arrested. A few men commit this type of crime... But what can be done if a friend rapes his friend. Will the police be there in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (survivor)? This (South Calcutta Law College) is a government college. Will the police always be there?” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

TMC’s Damage Control

After backlash over these remarks, the TMC issued a show-cause notice to Mitra on Sunday. A day earlier, the party had publicly distanced itself from both statements, clarifying that these views do not reflect the party’s position.

In a post on X, the TMC said, “The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally dissociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever.”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also weighed in, saying that misogyny is a larger problem across political lines.

"Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates TMC is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them," she wrote on X.

Her statement, along with the party's strong stance, did not sit well with Banerjee. He issued a sharp response.

“I completely disagree with the post made by TMC on X. Are they indirectly supporting the leaders who are shielding these criminals? Mere academic statements won't bring any real change unless immediate action is taken against those leaders directly responsible. What is even more unfortunate is that some of the leaders who emerged after 2011 are themselves under question in such crimes,” he wrote.

Banerjee also targeted Moitra, calling her an "opportunist".

“Mahua Moitra says that I am a misogynist. After returning to India after one and a half months of honeymoon abroad, she started targeting me. I am not a misogynist. I speak for women. And she, being a woman, does not allow any good female leader in her constituency of Krishnanagar to rise,” IANS quoted him as saying.

Alleged Links of Accused

According to IANS, the three accused arrested in the case all have links with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the TMC.

(with agencies’ inputs)