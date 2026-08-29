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TMCP rally row: Suvendu Adhikari orders legal action against Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directs police to register an FIR against Mamata Banerjee over alleged Calcutta High Court order violations at a TMCP rally.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
TMCP rally row: Suvendu Adhikari orders legal action against Mamata Banerjee
Image Credit: IANS. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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