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NewsIndiaTMC's Kalyan Banerjee attacked, a day after Abhishek Banerjee's assault
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TMC's Kalyan Banerjee attacked, a day after Abhishek Banerjee's assault

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was allegedly attacked near Chanditala Police Station on Sunday. More details on the matter are currently awaited. This comes just a day after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee heckled and attacked when he went to the family of a deceased party worker in Sonarpur on Saturday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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TMC's Kalyan Banerjee attacked, a day after Abhishek Banerjee's assaultScreenshot from video (Photo Credit: @ANI/X)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was allegedly attacked near Hooghly's Chanditala Police Station on Sunday when he came to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. The incident comes less than 24 hours after fellow party leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee was assaulted in Sonarpur

Further details regarding the attack on Kalyan Banerjee are currently awaited.

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Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee assaulted in Sonarpur: Political storm in Bengal as Opposition rallies behind Mamata and TMC

Abhishek Banerjee attacked in Sonarpur

Abhishek Banerjee was heckled and attacked when he went to the family of a deceased party worker in Sonarpur on Saturday. Some people threw eggs and brick fragments at him while a section of protesters also raised 'thief' slogans.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of former Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, was attacked while walking to the house of the party worker. Meanwhile, six people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Some protesters heckled him and tried to punch him even as his security personnel were protecting him. Following the incident, questions were raised about police security. The Sonarpur police station conducted a search operation in the area overnight. The video footage of the attack was also examined.

(with agencies' inputs) 

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Mamata's alleged audio warning hospital CEO sparks BJP backlash

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