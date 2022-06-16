TN 10th Results 2022: TNDGE (Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations) is expected to release class 10 board results on June 17. Furthermore, the board is expected to issue an official notice regarding the announcement of results today (June 16). Students who took the exam are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website. Students can check and download their results once they are released by visiting the education board's official websites, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

In addition to the official website, the results will be available on the state of Tamil Nadu's official results portal at tnresults.nic.in.

Check your scorecard by following simple steps:

TN SSLC Result 2022 - How to download your scorecard?

Step 1: Navigate to the official website (dge.tn.gov.in).

Step 2: On the website's homepage, students will find a link that says, 'TN SSLC Result 2022' — Please click on that.

Step 3: Students must now fill in the required information as directed — Click the submit button.

Step 4: The TN SSLC Result 2022 will be shown on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print the results for future reference.

