NewsIndia
11TH RESULT 2022

TN 11th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu board class 11th result DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, direct LINK to check scorecard here

Tamil Nadu 11th resullt 2022 for all the three strams -science, commerce and arts at tnresults.nic.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

TN 11th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu board class 11th result DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, direct LINK to check scorecard here

TN 11th Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced the TN 11th result 2022 Tamil Nadu Board today June 27, at 10 am. TN Class 11 results 2022 is now available online on www.tnresults.nic.in 2022 11th. Tamil Nadu 11th result 2022 for science, commerce, and arts has been announced at the same time. This year around 8.43 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 11 examination of which 90.07 % passed the TN HSE +1 or Tamil Nadu Board Class 11th exams.

Websites to check your 11th result 2022 Tamil Nadu

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in

Here's how to check your 11th result 2022 Tamil Nadu

  • Go to www.tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in results 2022.
  • Click on the “Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2022” link.
  • Enter the Registration number and date of birth.

Direct LINK for 11th Result 2022 Tamil Nadu

  • Click on the “Submit” button.
  • The online TN board result 2022 11th will be displayed on the screen

Live TV

11th result 2022tamil nadu www.tnresults.nic.inTamil NaduTamil Nadu board results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath