TN 11th Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced the TN 11th result 2022 Tamil Nadu Board today June 27, at 10 am. TN Class 11 results 2022 is now available online on www.tnresults.nic.in 2022 11th. Tamil Nadu 11th result 2022 for science, commerce, and arts has been announced at the same time. This year around 8.43 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 11 examination of which 90.07 % passed the TN HSE +1 or Tamil Nadu Board Class 11th exams.

Websites to check your 11th result 2022 Tamil Nadu

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Here's how to check your 11th result 2022 Tamil Nadu

Go to www.tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in results 2022.

Click on the “Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2022” link.

Enter the Registration number and date of birth.

Click on the “Submit” button.

The online TN board result 2022 11th will be displayed on the screen

