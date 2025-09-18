TN Hikes Pension For Freedom Fighters, Extends Benefits To Families

In a move aimed at honouring the legacy of India's freedom struggle, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered an increase in the pension benefits extended to freedom fighters and the descendants of eminent leaders who played a crucial role in the independence movement.

The announcement comes in line with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's Independence Day pledge made on August 15 this year.

The State government has formally issued orders raising the 'special pension' provided to the descendants of historic figures such as Sivagangai Marudhu Pandiar Brothers, Veerapandia Kattabomman, Mannar Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathy of Ramanathapuram, and V.O. Chidambaranar.

The special pension has been revised upward by Rs 500, taking it from the earlier Rs 10,500 to Rs 11,000 per month.

The enhanced rate has been made effective retrospectively from August 15, coinciding with the country’s 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The beneficiaries, who are direct descendants of these towering icons of resistance against colonial rule, will continue to receive the pension for their lifetime.

In addition, the government has also sanctioned an increase in the monthly 'State pension' offered to freedom fighters themselves.

The pension has been raised by Rs 1,000, moving from Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000 per month.

This enhancement reflects the government's commitment to providing greater financial security to surviving freedom fighters who contributed to India's independence.

The family pension for dependants of freedom fighters has also been revised.

The order specifies that the monthly pension for dependants will rise from Rs 11,500 to Rs 12,000.

This measure, according to officials, ensures that families of deceased freedom fighters are supported with dignity and recognition for the sacrifices made by their forebears.

The Tamil Nadu government has consistently taken steps to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the state’s leaders and freedom fighters to India's independence.

The latest increase in pensions is being seen as a continuation of this policy of respect and remembrance.