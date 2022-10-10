TN TET 2022 admit card releasing TOMORROW on trb.tn.nic.in, here's how to download

TN TET Admit Card 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB will release the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test TN TET Admit Cards on Tuesday October 11. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

Here's how to download the TN TET Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link

Login using your application number, password etc

Your TN TET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out for exam day

TNRB is scheduled to conduct the TN TET 2022 exams from October 14 to 19.