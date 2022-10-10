NewsIndia
TN TET ADMIT CARD 2022

TN TET 2022 admit card releasing TOMORROW on trb.tn.nic.in, here's how to download

Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in, scroll down for details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TN TET 2022 admit card releasing TOMORROW on trb.tn.nic.in, here's how to download

TN TET Admit Card 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB will release the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test TN TET Admit Cards on Tuesday October 11. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

Here's how to download the TN TET Admit Card 2022

  • Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link
  • Login using your application number, password etc
  • Your TN TET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen 
  • Download and take a print out for exam day

TNRB is scheduled to conduct the TN TET 2022 exams from October 14 to 19.

Live Tv

TN TET Admit Card 2022TN TET 2022Tamil Nadu TET Admit Card 2022trb.tn.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022