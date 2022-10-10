TN TET 2022 admit card releasing TOMORROW on trb.tn.nic.in, here's how to download
Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in, scroll down for details.
TN TET Admit Card 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB will release the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test TN TET Admit Cards on Tuesday October 11. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.
Here's how to download the TN TET Admit Card 2022
- Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link
- Login using your application number, password etc
- Your TN TET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print out for exam day
TNRB is scheduled to conduct the TN TET 2022 exams from October 14 to 19.
