TN TET Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at trb.tn.nic.in- Direct link to download here

TN TET 2022: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB has released the TN TET admit card. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can download their TN TET admit card using their User ID and Password. Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) will be held from 14 October to 19 October 2022 in two different sessions.

TN TET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link

A new page will open and scroll down and select click here to download admit card

Candidates have to click on applicant login and enter their roll number and password etc.

The provisional admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep a copy

Candidates are strictly instructed to reach the centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Late comers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination.