TN TET 2022

TN TET Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at trb.tn.nic.in- Direct link to download here

The Tamil Nadu TN TET examination will be conducted between October 14 to October 19, 2022, in two different sessions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TN TET 2022: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB has released the TN TET admit card. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can download their TN TET admit card using their User ID and Password. Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) will be held from 14 October to 19 October 2022 in two different sessions.

Direct link to admit card

TN TET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download 

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link

A new page will open and scroll down and select click here to download admit card

Candidates have to click on applicant login and enter their roll number and password etc.

The provisional admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep a copy

The Tamil Nadu TN TET examination will be conducted between October 14 to October 19, 2022, in two different sessions. Candidates are strictly instructed to reach the centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Late comers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket. 

TN TET 2022TN TET Admit cardTN TET 2022 Admit cardTamil NaduTamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility TestTamil Nadu TN TET Admit CardTamil Nadu TN TET Admit Card 2022TN TET Admit Card 2022tn trbwww.trb.tn.nic.in

