TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Allotment result RELEASED for uptoward candidates at tneaonline.org- Direct link to download here

TNEA Counselling 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA has released the provisional allotment result for Round 2 for up toward candidates today. The result was scheduled to be announced today, October 13, 2022. The results are available for download from the official website, tneaonline.org, for applicants who registered for Round 2 According to the official website, the results have been made public, and candidates can log in and download the assignment order. All third-round candidates have access to the choice-filling feature; we ask that you login and finish it by October 15, 5 PM, 2022.

TNEA Counseling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – tneaonline.org

Then click on the candidate login

Enter your application number and date of birth

The result will appear on the screen

Download it and complete the choice filling and submit

The link will remain active until October 15 at 5 p.m., after which time no choice submissions will be accepted. The second round of registrations opened on September 25, 2022, and choice selection and registration closed on September 27, 2022.