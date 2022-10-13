NewsIndia
TNEA COUNSELLING 2022

TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Allotment result RELEASED for uptoward candidates at tneaonline.org- Direct link to download here

TNEA Counselling 2022: Candidates who registered for Round 2 can check the provisional allotment through their candidate login, scroll down for more details.

TNEA Counselling 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA has released the provisional allotment result for Round 2 for up toward candidates today. The result was scheduled to be announced today, October 13, 2022. The results are available for download from the official website, tneaonline.org, for applicants who registered for Round 2 According to the official website, the results have been made public, and candidates can log in and download the assignment order. All third-round candidates have access to the choice-filling feature; we ask that you login and finish it by October 15, 5 PM, 2022.

TNEA Counseling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – tneaonline.org
  • Then click on the candidate login
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download it and complete the choice filling and submit

TNEA Counselling 2022; direct link here

The link will remain active until October 15 at 5 p.m., after which time no choice submissions will be accepted. The second round of registrations opened on September 25, 2022, and choice selection and registration closed on September 27, 2022.

