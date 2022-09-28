NewsIndia
TNEA COUNSELLING 2022

TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 provisional seat allotment result DECLARED- Direct link to check allotment here

Tamil Nadu government has released TNEA Counselling 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result, scroll down for the direct link to check allotment.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TNEA Counselling 2022: Tamil Nadu government has released TNEA Counselling 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result on September 28, 2022. Candidates who have registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 can check the round 2 result through the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org. Candidates who have qualified for the TNEA 2022 entrance exam but whose name was not there on the first merit list can check the second list. Candidates need to confirm the allotment on or before September 29 by 5 pm and failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the allotment.

Direct link to check allotment here

TNEA Counselling 2022: How to check Round 2 seat allotment result

- Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

- Click on login link and enter the required details.

- Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The tentative allotment confirmation for Round 2 selected candidates will be done from September 28 to September 29, 2022. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates will be done on September 30, 2022. 

tnea counselling 2022tnea counselling 2022TNEA Allotment ResultTamil NaduTamil Nadu ExamTnea Round 2 Counseling 2022Tnea Round 2 CounselingChoice Fillingtnea

