TNOU University Semester Exams Postponed, Check new Dates Here

TNOU University Exam Postponed: The semester exams for the Tamil Nadu Open University were postponed due to the Paper Two Teacher Eligibility Test for Graduates in Tamil Nadu. According to the statement issued by the authorities, states that a new date for the exams is May. The Teacher Eligibility Test is being held in Tamil Nadu by the state's Teachers' Selection Board (TRB) to fill unfilled jobs in public and government-aided institutions. The TET Paper-2 exam for graduate teachers started last week in this manner. It will take place in February. It will go on until the 12th.

The semester exam for the Tamil Nadu Open University is supposed to take place on the same day as this exam. Students enrolled in the Tamil Nadu Open University have submitted applications for the TET exam. However, their existing circumstances prevent them from writing both tests simultaneously. The semester exams for university students that were scheduled to be given on the day of the TET exam have been postponed as a result. The university has rescheduled the term exams that were originally scheduled for February 11 and 12. They will now take place on May 6 and 7.

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, there is a state-run Open University called Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU). People who would not have access to conventional campus-based programmes are given the chance to pursue higher education. Exams for the semester are normally given twice a year to students enrolled in various programmes at TNOU. Students are frequently informed in advance about the specifics of the exam schedule, such as dates, times, and locations, by official university channels including notices, emails, or the university website.