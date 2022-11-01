topStories
TNPSC Admit Cards 2022 RELEASED for field surveyor, draftsman and other posts at tnpsc.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TNPSC Admit Card 2022: Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Nov 01, 2022

TNPSC Admit Card 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Field Surveyor and Draftsman included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman. The official website, tnpsc.gov.in, is where eligible candidates can download their hall tickets. The written test (Objective Type) will be held on November 6, 2022, in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM (Paper I) and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Paper II) (Paper II). A total of 1089 positions are up for filling through the TNPSC recruitment campaign, of which 798 are for field surveyors, 236 are for draughtsmen, and 55 are for surveyors who also double as assistant draughtsmen.

TNPSC Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in
  • Click on “registered user” under the candidate’s corner
  • Click on already registered tab
  • Key in your application number and date of birth
  • Log in and click on the admit card link
  • Check and download for future purpose.

TNPSC Admit Card 2022; direct link here

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through one-time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.” reads the official notification.

